This Rain Was Really Needed, Upper Plains Drought Monitor

With the exception of Zero-scapers, this latest rainfall is a welcomed sight. And as far as I'm concerned it can keep raining through the weekend.

Now that my garden is fully soaked with rainwater once a week, my plants will be in their happy place. Farmers too, as the corn and bean crops need a boost. But when you look at the latest U.S. Drought Monitor parts of the state are not smiling.

U.S. Drought Monitor

The extreme northwest part of South Dakota is in the D3 level for extreme drought. Ten counties feeling that effect, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

U.S. Drought Monitor

And in North Dakota, about 90% of the state is feeling the same with some counties in the D4 exceptional drought stage.

So back to my garden. I have yet to top-mulch my raised beds. This year deciding to fertilize my lawn, I won't be using the grass clippings. So, I've found a good use for the local newspaper. Spreading those around the plants. And now I'm on a mission to find a bale of straw.

