Julio Jones Traded to the Tennessee Titans for Picks

If there is one thing that we have learned about the National Football League this offseason is that GMs are ready to make deals no matter how big the name.

Things got started with the blockbuster deal that exchanged former No.1 overall picks in Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford with the Rams and Lions willing to make big moves.

We have also seen Carson Wentz get dealt to the Colts and other big names like Orlando Brown being moved from Baltimore to Kansas City.

The latest marquee name to his the road is Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones who is going from the NFC to the AFC.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for numerous draft picks.

Many players throughout the NFL have expressed interest in their squad trading for the Pro Bowler and that included Derrick Henry and AJ Brown of Tennessee.

This is a huge boost for the Titans at wide receiver and that is saying something considering how good Brown can be at times.

In return for Jones, Atlanta receives a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round, with the Falcons sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.

As Atlanta looks to the future, the Tennessee Titans are looking to right now and they hope the Jones addition can be a great piece of a championship run.

For more information on the Tennessee Titans, their newest acquisition, and their 2021 schedule, you can visit their website.