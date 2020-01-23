Josh Donaldson Officially a Minnesota Twin

On the same day the Minnesota Twins stopped in Sioux Falls for this year's leg of the Winter Caravan, the Twins officially welcomed Josh Donaldson to the team Wednesday.

The former Atlanta Brave signed a four-year, $92 million deal contract with the Twins, the largest commitment to a free agent in club

Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com reports, the 34-year-old Donaldson has asserted that he hopes to build an impact with his new team that extended beyond his on-field contributions.

With Donaldson's addition to an already power-hitting team, the Bomba Squad will be a force to fear this season as its new member has 209 home runs.

