Johnny Cash Statue in Washington D.C.

There was no bigger name in country music than Johnny Cash. Even though he has been gone for nearly two decades, his music and legend lives on.

And now he will be making a major presence in Washington. A Johnny Cash statue will stand at the United States Capitol. "The Man in Black" will soon also be the "Man in Stone", as one of the illustrious Arkansas natives picked to represent the state in a U.S. Capitol display.

Alongside the country music icon's statue will be the statue of Daisy Bates, an activist and writer who mentored the group of nine children who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Cash's daughter, country singer Rosanne Cash, says the family was honored by the decision to include her dad in the Statuary Hall, andt the fact that his statue will be sharing the space with Bates' makes the recognition even more special.