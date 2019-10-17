Joe Maddon Returns to Los Angeles Angels as Manager

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joe Maddon agreed to a three-year deal to become the Los Angeles Angels’ manager on Wednesday, reuniting the World Series-winning former bench boss of the Chicago Cubs with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career.

The Angels will formally introduce the 65-year-old Maddon at a news conference next week, but he already knows his way around Angel Stadium.

Maddon signed with the Angels as an undrafted catcher in 1975, and he spent the next 31 seasons working at almost every level of the organization as a player, coach, and manager. He served as a big-league assistant coach under five managers, and he had two stints as the Angels’ interim manager.

He was the Angels’ bench coach alongside manager Mike Scioscia during their championship season in 2002.

Maddon left to manage Tampa Bay in 2006 for nine mostly successful seasons, followed by a big-money move to Chicago to make history.

