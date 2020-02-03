Joe Ford Named New USF Defensive Coordinator

Joe Ford has been named the new defensive coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls.

USF head coach Jon Anderson made the announcement on Monday saying "I am pleased to name Joe Ford as our defensive coordinator."

Ford has been coaching for 16 years at the NCAA DII and FCS levels.

He will be tagged with continuing the high level of play the Cougars defense has established over the years.

Ford takes over for Nick Benedetto who accepted another position with an FCS program.

USF will look to build on a great season a year ago which saw them make DII Playoffs.