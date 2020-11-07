Joe Biden Declared Winner of 2020 Presidential Election

Multiple news organizations have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

CNN, Fox News, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News called Pennsylvania for Biden on Saturday. The state victory brought the Democratic candidate over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Biden was declared the winner in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump had carried in 2016. Trump was the victor in Florida and Ohio. Most major news outlets have not declared a winner in Nevada and Georgia where Biden holds a slight lead. The Associated Press and Fox News called Arizona for Biden, though CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News have not called the state. Trump maintains a lead in North Carolina, where news outlets have not called a winner.

The 2020 election saw heavy mail-in and early voting, leading to dramatic swings in many states as the votes were counted in the days following the election. President Donald Trump's election-night lead in Pennsylvania shrunk as counting progressed in recent days, and eventually flipped to Biden winning the state. The presumed Electoral College victory is not the bookend to the 2020 election, however. The Trump campaign is expected to ask for recounts in states with razor-thin margins and to mount legal challenges.

Trump has criticized certain mail-in voting practices as fraudulent and held a press conference at the White House in which he cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election. Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia to halt vote counting, claiming it hadn't been provided "meaningful access" to observe ballot opening and counting.

The 2020 presidential election saw record turnout, with an estimated 159 million Americans casting ballots, the U.S. Elections Project reported. If the estimate bears out, the eligible voter turnout would be 66.7 percent — the highest turnout percentage in over a century. The U.S. Elections Project, a treasure-trove of election data maintained by University of Florida Professor Michael P. McDonald, reported the previous highest turnout in a presidential election was in 1908, when 65.7 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.