Job Fair For Convention Center and Premier Center

Events are slowly coming back to the Sioux Empire and because of this, the Convention Center and Premier Center are hiring.

There will be a Job Fair at the Sioux Falls Convention Center located at 1201 N West Avenue. The Job Fair is on Thursday, April 15th from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In a press release from the Premier Center, it states, "As we prepare to welcome our fans back and gearing up for more live events, we are filling several of our part-time and full-time positions. All applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews."

There are two organizations within the Premier Center that are doing the hiring. ASM Global is in charge of the facility, tickets, and security. Whereas, Spectra Food Services are in charge of concessions and banquet services.

ASM Global is looking to hire the following positions:

Operational Facility Workers

Usher and Ticket Takers

Crowd Management

Premium Seating Ushers

Ticket Sellers

Dispatch Operators

Full-Time Operational Supervisor

Spectra Food Services has the following positions available:

Cook

Concessionaire workers

Suite Servers

Bartenders

Banquet Servers

Warehouse Runner

Applicants must be 18yrs or older for any ASM Global positions and 17yrs or older for any Spectra Food Service positions.

For more information about open positions, click here.