Jimmy Butler Getting Testy with the Media

Jimmy Butler is still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves even though we all know he wants to be elsewhere.

Butler has played in some games for the Twolves this year although the games he hasn't played in are the ones that have garnered more attention.

On Friday night the Wolves played on the road against the Golden State Warriors and lost 116-99, with Butler scoring 21 points.

After the game, Butler got a little testy with the media when they continued to ask him about his future and the games he has taken off and the ones he might be taking off.

When asked about playing in back to back games, Butler said "I'll let them know", referring to the point that he would be deciding when he was going to play and not the Timberwolves.

Butler became a bit more testy as the questions continued about his playing time and future,"So stop asking me questions about if I'm going to sit out or not. If I'm going to sit out, you probably won't talk to me on the day I sit out; but if I do, then I do and you can create a story around it with a lot of made-up stuff like y'all normally do."

Business is business and I have never faulted Butler for that stance, but it is clear, his stance on all of this is becoming more and more of a distraction and he looks like a selfish baby at times in the minds of some Twolves fans.

Rumors continue to circulate that the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers are all in the hunt for Butler via trade.

The Timberwolves are 4-5 and 0-5 on the road this season.

They will look to get their first road win of the year on Sunday as they play at Portland.