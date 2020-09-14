The 2020 Sanford International is the books and all things considered, they have to feel like they just hit a 500-yard drive right down the middle of the fairway.

Not only was the event able to complete during a pandemic, but it also was one of the first sporting events to have fans in attendance since March.

Miguel Angel Jimenez took home the title on Sunday after shooting a -14 for the event and capturing the trophy for the 3rd annual Sanford International.

Friday saw a lot of rain throughout the day and it set up the course for some good scoring the final two days after the sun came out on Saturday.

There were big names all over the leaderboard on Sunday as well with the likes of John Daly, Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer, David Toms, Ernie Els, and others all in the thick of it down the stretch.

As mentioned, the other headline from the event was that there were fans allowed on the course throughout the entire tournament.

Andy North, 2x US Open Champion and ambassador for the event raved about the ability of the organizers to get fans back and to do so in a safe way, calling it a "success".

It will be very interesting to see if the PGA and others use this as a blueprint to bring more fans back at other events in the near future.

For more information on the 2020 results or to get more information about next year's event, you can visit the Sanford International website.