Former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras will spend 100 days in county jail after being sentenced for possession of child pornography.

According to the Argus Leader , "Sideras was given a suspended six-year sentence and six years probation. He was also given a sentence of 180 days in with 80 days suspended."

Sideras pled guilty to one count of possession, distribution or manufacturing of child pornography in November of last year. That charge carried a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Sideras will be required to register as a sex offender.

The Argus Leader reported that "Judge Robin Houwman spoke at length about the various factors she considered in handing down the sentence, including sharing Sideras' background and his temperament. She also noted that Sideras is a good candidate for outpatient treatment."

More information on this story as it becomes available.