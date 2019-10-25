Jersey Mike’s Sets Opening Date

Jersey Mike's in Sioux Falls will open on Wednesday, October 30th.

The sub shop is located at 4908 S Louise Avenue, right on the corner of 57th and Louise. This Jersey Mike's location is the only one in the whole state of South Dakota.

During the Grand Opening, Jersey Mike's will be raising money for The Teddy Bear Den.

Jersey Mike's offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as catering. I was most excited to see on their website that they have a breakfast menu! However, it says not available in all locations. I guess I'll have to wait until October 30th to find out if Sioux Falls gets breakfast or not.

One thing Jersey Mike's is famous for is 'The Juice'. According to the website, The Juice is, "Red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. It’s how a Jersey Mike’s sub gets its exquisite zing. It’s how bites get boosted, and a great sub becomes an even better one. The Juice adds that certain something extra. An exclamation. The kind of exclamation... you can eat."