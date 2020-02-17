Jersey Mike’s Coming to Eastside Sioux Falls

You can add sub sandwich slinger Jersey Mike's to the list of businesses contributing to the growing retail boom on the east side of Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan broke the good news that Jersey Mike's plans to be open in their Dawley Farm location by early summer.

The new store will be in a space north of Ulta Beauty with room for outdoor seating. Franchise owner Andrew Ticknor indicated he liked that particular space because "it’s one of the first things you see when you pull up into Dawley Farms."

The first Jersy Mike's at 57th & Louise Avenue was a smash hit the first week it was open, having the highest sales of all company-owned stores, "and continues to be in the top 50 of nearly 1,700 stores."

Ticknor's plan is to open at least three, if not more Jersey Mike's in Sioux Falls, with the announcement of the third location, coming soon.

Which means, for at least one friend of mine, that he'll have more locations where he can chow down on his Chipotle Cheese Steak hot sub.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan

