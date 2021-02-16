Jeopardy! Announces Schedule for Guest Co-Hosts

With the passing of Alex Trebek, there were big hosting shoes left to fill for Jeopardy!

No permanent host has been announced, rather a slew of guest hosts will take turns hosting the iconic quiz show.

Ken Jennings, a former contestant and now consulting producer, has been holding down the fort and will continue to do so through February 19th.

After that, Mike Richards, Executive Producer, will host the show from February 22nd through March 5th.

March 8th through March 19th, Katie Couric, former journalist, and author, will take the reigns.

After that, specific dates are to be determined, but the guest hosts will be in this order.

Dr. Mehmet Oz- Real-life doctor and host of The Doctor Oz Show

Aaron Rodgers- Green Bay Packers Quarterback

Savannah Guthrie- TODAY show co-anchor

Anderson Cooper- Host of Anderson Cooper 360

Mayim Bialik- Actress and Neuroscientist

Bill Whitaker- 60 Minutes Correspondent

Dr. Sanjay Gupta- CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

According to Jeopardy!'s official website, "Starting the week of March 8, as a part of each guest host’s appearance, Jeopardy! will make a contribution to the charity of their choice. That amount will match the cumulative winnings of all contestants who compete during the guest host’s tenure."

Jeopardy! can be seen here in the Sioux Empire on KDLT at 5 PM.