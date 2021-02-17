Jellystone Park 2020 Sales Up Despite The Pandemic

2020 was a year of financial hardship for many industries and campground sites were no different.

But despite the pandemic forcing campsites to close or not open to their full capacity, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts still experienced a 9.9% sales growth in 2020 according to a recent press release.

"The fourth quarter, when reservations typically slow, saw a whopping 52% jump over 2019. According to Leisure Systems, Inc., (LSI) which franchises the brand, the 2020 boom is continuing, with advance 2021 bookings up 150% over last year as of January 31."

The Jellystone Parks are known for their pools, water slides, splash grounds, and other family engaging activities such as their jumping pillows, annual corn mazes, wagon rides, and foam parties.

There are 75 Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts across the United States and Canada.

LSI Chief Executive Rob Schutter states that parents across the country are more comfortable driving right now to their vacation destinations; along with preferring individual cabins compared to hotel rooms.

In 2021, LSI the company that runs Jellystone Parks plans on adding new resorts in three states: Illinois, Massachusetts, and Missouri. Five other campgrounds will also be converted into Jellystone Parks from the ground up.

Sioux Fall's very own Jelly Stone Park has been apart of the Sioux Empire's campground scene for over 25 years.

They offer "cabin rentals, RV Sites, or camping in a tent spot, you will always find great accommodations, first-rate amenities, and fun family activities."

Sioux Falls' Jelly Stone Park also offers a corn maze that is "open from Late August to the end of October."