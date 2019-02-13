Jeff Foxworthy Coming to the Sioux Empire Fair

One of America's funniest and most respected comedians is coming to Sioux Falls this summer. The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair will welcome Jeff Foxworthy to the Campbell's Main Stage on Friday, August 9th.

And here's the fun part: it's FREE with a paid fair admission at the gate. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and

under.

You may be surprised to learn that Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and bestselling author of more than 26 books.

The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair will run Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10. For

more information and details leading up to the event, visit SiouxEmpireFair. Earlier this week it was announced that country music superstar Keith Urban will also perform at the fair with more acts to be announced soon.

If you're not standing in line to see Foxworthy with a couple of corn dogs and a string of ride tickets hanging from your overalls on the 9th, well...you might be a redneck.

Jeff Foxworthy press release