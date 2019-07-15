A pair of well known South Dakota college football players were making highlights in the Canadian Football League over the weekend.

Saturday (July 13) In Ottawa, former South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke scored on a six-yard touchdown pass for the Montreal Alouettes in a 36-19 win.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota native finished the game with a pair of catches for 22 yards. On the season, Wieneke five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

One night earlier (July 12) in Winnipeg, former University of South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler scored for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Crystal Lake, Minnesota native found the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown run in Winnipeg's 48-21 win over Toronto.

The victory pushed the Blue Bombers to 4-0 on the season. They are the only unbeaten team remaining in the CFL.

On the season, Streveler has run for 95 yards and four scores while throwing for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

This week, the Blue Bombers host Ottawa, Friday (July 19) at 7:30 PM in Winnipeg, while the Alouettes host Edmonton, Saturday (July 20) at 3:00 PM in Montreal.