With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still causing so many issues throughout the country, many organizations are having to go to with different plans in an ever-changing landscape.

Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota is no different as they are having to pivot as well for the rest of the racing season.

Jackson Motorplex announced that they will be suspending all races for the rest of the year and focus on the 2021 schedule.

This comes on the heels of the NHRA canceling their event in Brainerd, MN for August amid concerns as well from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the full release from the Jackson Motorplex.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to the state restrictions, limitations on crowds and lack of recent updates for outdoor venues in Minnesota, the Jackson Motorplex has decided to suspend all remaining events in 2020 effective immediately. Several of our upcoming special events are being moved to Huset’s Speedway in South Dakota. The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions race has moved to Sunday, Aug. 2, at Huset’s Speedway along with the Monster Truck Throwdown now scheduled for August 29 at Huset’s Speedway. All advance tickets that were purchased for these events at Jackson will be refunded. If your tickets were purchased online, you will automatically receive your refund from Etix.com. If your tickets were purchased from our box office, please mail your tickets to Jackson Motorplex, P.O. Box 143, Jackson, MN 56143 for a refund. The Power Series Nationals with the Midwest Power Series and MSTS sprint cars scheduled for Labor Day Weekend in Jackson is also being moved to Huset’s Speedway on Sept. 18-19 along with RaceSaver Sprint Cars. We are currently working on next year’s schedule with all sanctioning bodies to make 2021 great!

As you can see, the recent purchase of Husets Speedway by Jackson Motorplex owner Tod Quiring will allow some races to go on in South Dakota instead of Minnesota.

For more information on the Jackson Motorplex, you can visit their website.