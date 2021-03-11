Jackrabbits & Coyotes Kickoff Home Games

Both SDSU and USD football teams will be on their home turfs this weekend as week-4 of the Missouri Valley Football Conference rolls on.

South Dakota State University (2-1) is riding on a high note after last week’s milestone win over Western Illinois. The Jackrabbits celebrated their 100th win in the MVFC. This week Youngstown State (0-3) will visit Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for a 2:00 PM kick. SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski was honored Sunday as Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week. And offensive tackle Garret Greenfield was honored as the Offensive Lineman of the Week.

For the Coyotes, South Dakota (1-1) will host Missouri State (1-4) Saturday in what will be the first game to take place in the Dakota Dome following a $26 million renovation. The Coyotes had won 16 consecutive home openers before falling to Montana 31-17 at the start of last season. This week USD re-entered the top-25 rankings for the first time since 2018.

South Dakota has a new arm in true freshman Carson Camp who accounted for all three USD touchdowns in the season-opening win at Illinois State.

The game will be broadcast on MidcoSN starting at 1:00 PM.