There are ample opportunities to help others in need in the Sioux Empire. Donating blood is probably one of the easiest ways to give back to the community.

Currently, the American Red Cross is experiencing a "severe blood shortage" According to its website, "Donors are strongly urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients. Hospital demand continues to outpace donations, and your help is vital." Due to the high demand for blood donations, The Empire Mall is teaming up with the American Red Cross and urging all residents to take time out of their busy schedules to donate.

Beginning today (Tuesday, July 6th) until Wednesday, July 7th, The Empire Mall will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 12 Noon until 6 PM. According to the press release from The Empire Mall, the blood drive event will be located "in the mall, next to H&R Block, across from Applebee’s." Anyone who wishes to donate will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and hat.

On top of these great gifts, donors who donate blood on Wednesday, July 7th will receive a $10.00 Amazon.com gift card via email. Plus, American Red Cross donors will be entered for the chance to win gas for a year. That's a gift valued at $5,000!

Before you roll up your sleeves at The Empire Mall, the Red Cross is encouraging all participants to register beforehand. Anyone who wishes to donate blood can sign-up by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/ give.html/donation-time .

If you cannot give blood, the American Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. You can click here for more information on how to get involved with the American Red Cross.

