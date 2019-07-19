The Car Baby Boomer’s Wanted, And Still Do

When I was in high school back in the early 1970's (yes, I know, I know, ancient times) there were car's we would love to have!

No, I'm not talking about the new ones, those were definitely out of reach. No way Pa was gonna help spring for one of those. Heck, he'd never had a new car, so I certainly wasn't going to get one.

One of the car's us kids loved then was a '57 Chevy. Even then the car had become something of a classic. Why? I'm not sure what makes a classic. Heck, if automakers knew, wouldn't they turn one out every year?

But '57 was a classic year for Chevy. And that was the one we wanted, back then in 'the old days' and even today. Yep, if you see a '57 Chevy rollin' down the road, you look twice (or maybe three times). There's just something about it.

Maybe this commercial gives a clue. It's from the fall of 1956 and the new cars were being rolled out. By the way, remember when the new year's vehicles would all come out on the same fall weekend? Anyway, as the commercial says, the '57 was sweet, smooth and sassy. And has become an American classic.