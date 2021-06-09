It’s Hot In Sioux Falls, So Don’t Leave These Items In Your Car

Sioux Falls and South Dakota in general are currently experiencing some of its hottest days in the state's recent history. In fact, for the first time in nine years, Sioux Falls has reached triple-digit temperatures. Our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls confirmed this record-breaking news on it's Twitter page.

The weather this week in Sioux Falls appears to be no different. No matter how many ways you say it, it's going to be another warm week with barely any sign of relief. Cars are especially going to feel like a million degrees inside after left outside for a period of time.

It should go without saying, but do not leave any person or pet in a closed vehicle when it's this hot outside. Besides the obvious, there are items that need to stay out of the heat. Hand sanitizer is one item, but the good news is it won't explode in your car.

Business Insider provides a list of objects that aren't great to keep in a hot vehicle on a warm summer day. The following items include:

Medicine: The heat can change the effectiveness of your medication.

The heat can change the effectiveness of your medication. Plastic water bottles and food containers: This material could melt, and you might end up ingesting some harmful chemicals.

This material could melt, and you might end up ingesting some harmful chemicals. Phones, laptops, other electronics: The heat can really do some significant damage to these devices. For example, the heat can destroy Apple products and can "irreversibly damage the battery."

The heat can really do some significant damage to these devices. For example, the heat can destroy Apple products and can "irreversibly damage the battery." Sunscreen : Again, this could cause the product to become less effective.

: Again, this could cause the product to become less effective. Booze : Does anyone like warm beer? I didn't think so. Enough said.

: Does anyone like warm beer? I didn't think so. Enough said. Chocolate : It melts, and it's impossible to clean. It just makes a huge mess!

: It melts, and it's impossible to clean. It just makes a huge mess! Crayons : This is another major meltdown situation.

: This is another major meltdown situation. Pneumatic tires : The heat could actually ruin your bike tires and cause them to pop.

: The heat could actually ruin your bike tires and cause them to pop. Glasses: Expect distorted frames if glasses are left in a hot car for a period of time.

When it comes to hand sanitizer, it will not explode in your car if it's left behind on a hot day. That's a myth. The only possibility of that happening is if there is an opened bottle. However, hand sanitizer's effectiveness can change if left in a warm car. A video from The Weather Channel explains this and other reasons not to leave some items in your car when the temperature rises.

Moral of the story: Just don't leave anything valuable in a hot car.

