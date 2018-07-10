Israel Is Going to the Moon

It seems like forever since we watched Neil Armstrong walk on the surface of the moon. It was July 20, 1969. It was a big deal at the time, but now it's ancient history.

However, other countries are still dreaming of going there. We now have a fourth nation that wants to make the list of moon travelers.

An Israeli company says it will soon attempt to become the first private entity to land a spacecraft on the moon.

SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries plan to launch their unmanned module in December, the teams announced Tuesday (7/10). If it succeeds, Israel will become the fourth country to land on the moon, after the U.S., the Soviet Union and China.

The $95 million project, largely funded by South African-Israeli billionaire Morris Kahn and other donors, aims to land on the moon on February 13. Kahn said if they pull off the moonshot it would be "a tremendous achievement."

No matter who or how many countries make the quarter million mile journey, there can only be one that did it first. And our footprints are still up there.

