Is This The Tallest Statue In South Dakota?

There are many sculptures and statues located throughout the state of South Dakota. A lot of the sculptures can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

One of the most well-known pieces from the walk has a permanent home in Sioux Falls, the Arc of Dreams. Despite this being the tallest sculpture featured in the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, is the arc considered the tallest statue in the state of South Dakota?

Between the Crazy Horse Memorial and the World's Largest Pheasant, the Arc of Dreams is just another name on the list of sculptures and statues in the state. The tallest statue in South Dakota is actually a 2-hour road trip from Sioux Falls. You can't really miss this statue when you're driving out west.

Travel South Dakota claims that Dignity: of Earth & Sky stands as the tallest statue in the state. This stainless steel statue is a towering 50-feet-tall just along 1-90 in Chamberlain, South Dakota. Sculptor Dale Lamphere is the artist behind this masterpiece and state landmark. He designed this statue to recognize and pay tribute to the Native Americans especially to "honor the cultures of the Lakota and Dakota people."

Did you know that Dignity: of Earth & Sky is actually made of three different faces? I didn’t realize this until I read the story on the Travel South Dakota website. Dignity's face recognizes three different ages of Native Americans to celebrate the Lakota and Dakota cultures. The face models the ages of 14, 29, and 55-year-old individuals. “Dignity represents the courage, perseverance, and wisdom of the Lakota and Dakota culture in South Dakota,” states Dale Lamphere in Travel South Dakota.

Dignity: of Earth & Sky is just one of the many treasures here in South Dakota. I guess it's true when people say she overlooks the state. With a height of 50-feet, there's no doubt she is watching every resident and visitor in the state.

