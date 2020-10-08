Is This the Scariest Spot in All of South Dakota?

The state of South Dakota offers plenty of spooky spots to check out (if you dare) this October. Just take a trip to Deadwood alone and you'll find all kinds of haunted places worth visiting, and there's a lot of history to be told in these settings as well. Tales of old gunslingers, fair maidens who still roam creeky hallways at night, and battlefields long without any soldiers, but still with stories to tell.

One place, however, seems to stand above the rest. If you search "haunted places in South Dakota", more often than not, you'll find the Fairmont Hotel as the eeriest spot in the Mount Rushmore state.

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the Fairmont had been a Brothel and Saloon. Many ghost stories can be traced to the Fairmont Hotel, which has brought all kinds of attention. Television shows like Ghost Adventurers, Ghost Lab, and Dead Files have all filmed episodes there. Murders, suicides, and even accidental deaths all occurred at the Fairmont and legend has it, the ghosts still have tales to tell an audience. That is, if you're brave enough to pay the $20 for a nightly tour.

These days the Fairmont is an oyster bar and restaurant. You can even sing karaoke there after your tour. Check out their website here for more information.