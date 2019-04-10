Is This Technology Too Much?

When's the last time you heard someone complaining about the technology of today? It's just too much and it's driving us all nuts!

Then listen for the tone to change when their device stops working. We had some internet or servers or something of the nature issues at our office the other day. And when our high tech system went down, it was like the world was coming to an end.

So with all this said, we are enjoying the technology we have at our finger tips right now. But we all know there's more coming, and when will we be overloaded? When will there be too much technology?

Let's take a look at a couple of the latest: A "spaceplane" that flies 25 times faster than the speed of sound has passed a testing milestone. If and when this thing gets flying, it would mean a trip from New York to London would take one hour.

Meanwhile, Amazon is researching satellites that would beam WIFI to 95% of the world. And Wal-Mart is heading down the path of having robot janitors clean their stores at night.

Again I ask, when will it go over the top?