Is This Really The Most Overrated TV Show For South Dakotans?

A new study looked at the most overrated shows in all 50 states, and "Parks and Recreation" was named the “Most” overrated show. However, it's #1 in eight states, but four other shows were the most popular in seven other states: "The Simpsons", "Big Bang Theory", "The Walking Dead", and "Rick and Morty".

What would you say is the most overrated show on TV in South Dakota? According to Reviews.org, it's “Friends”. I can't believe anyone doesn't love Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross?

But the study interpreted some Google Trends and came to the conclusion that out of the top answer in all 50 states; at least one or two of these will probably make you mad.

In all 50 states, the #1 answer was one of just 9 different shows. And only one state has a unique show that wasn't #1 anywhere else. This is what the study showed:

"Parks and Recreation" is the MOST overrated show, according to this list at least. It's the top answer in eight states: Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, and Rhode Island.

"The Simpsons" is #1 in seven Idaho, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia.

"The Big Bang Theory". Also seven states: Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

"The Walking Dead". Seven states: Alabama, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, and Texas.

"Rick and Morty". Again, seven states: Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming.

"Game of Thrones". Five states: Florida, Kentucky, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

"Friends". Four states: Georgia, Indiana, South Dakota, and Washington.

"The Office". Four states: Louisiana, Michigan . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Virginia.

South Carolina is the only state where people think "Breaking Bad" is the show that's way overhyped.

Overall, the most overrated show according to women was "Game of Thrones". And the most overrated show for men was "Friends".