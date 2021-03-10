Is There Another City Called Harrisburg?

South Dakota isn't the only state. How many cities around the country are called Harrisburg?

Our next-door neighbors in the city of Harrisburg may think they have it good, and rightly so they should. A smaller community in South Dakota that continues to see growth not only in population but business, industry, and new schools. What more could you ask for?

How about the other Harrisburg's of the U.S.? Yep, there's more than one. In fact several. I found 12 other cities across the country named Harrisburg. I wonder how they stack-up to ours.

Our Harrisburg, with around 7,000 residents, has a major cabinet manufacturer, a variety of health providers, top-rated schools, and churches. And just a short drive to Sioux Falls where many commute for work.

So where are the other Harrisburg’s?

Arkansas

Illinois

Indiana

New York

Ohio

Utah

Virginia

