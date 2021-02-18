Are The South Dakota Native and “Bachelorette” Back Together?

Well here's something that probably no one saw coming...A reunion between Bachelorette Clare Crawley and South Dakota native Dale Moss. The pair were engaged after a whirlwind relationship on ABC's The Bachelorette.

Recently, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were spotted together in Flordia.

E! News reports that fans did spot the two in Venice, Flordia this past Tuesday, February 16th. They were walking hand-in-hand at some points during their casual stroll in the sunshine state. Dale and Clare were also seen at Nokomo's Sunset Hut that night to enjoy a couple of drinks. Apparently, insiders tell E! News they "were all smiles" and enjoying each other's company.

Need more proof? How about Dale and Clare sharing another dinner just on Wednesday night!

Dale Moss (via Instagram story) Clare Crawley (via Instagram story)

These photos were both seen on Dale Moss' and Clare Crawley's Instagram stories. Dale did a great job showing off his hearty meal. Clare on the other hand was not so secretive with her dinner. If you look closely, you'll see the grilled asparagus in the top right corner of Crawley's photo. Very similar to Dale's asparagus.

Could this honestly be a coincidence? Absolutely. However, it sounds like Dale may want the relationship back. E! News explains that someone close to Crawley says, "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."

Almost one month ago, the Brandon Valley alum announced to his Instagram followers that The Bachelorette pair "have decided to go our separate ways." Dale explains,

"We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

So is The Bachelorette and South Dakota native back on? Well...that's up to you to decide. It sure looks like it's heading in that direction.