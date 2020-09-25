Is Sioux Falls the most generous city in America? According to a new report, it most definitely is.

But I didn't need a report to tell me that. The 13th Annual Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon was held on September 17 and 18 and people in the Sioux Empire stepped up to donate over $282,000 for pediatric cancer research. All that money was raised during a pandemic when budgets are tight for a lot of people. Simply astounding.

Now Sioux Falls is getting national attention for its generosity.

The consumer finance website OfferUp has released its 2020 Good Neighbor Day report which ranked Sioux Falls as the most generous city in America. Fargo came in at number two.

South Dakota came in as the second most generous state behind Wyoming.

OfferUp examined internal customer data from 20 million monthly buyers and sellers collected between January and September. The company looked at national user profiles for words like 'punctuality', 'reliability', and 'communication' to determine a state's rating.

'Generous' is defined by the number of free listings posted between January and September when compared to the same time period in 2019.