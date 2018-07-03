Is mustard still the most popular item to put on a hot dog or is ketchup catching up? Well, it depends on what part of the country you're in.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, here in the Midwest ketchup is king. Even though council rules specifically state that ketchup should not be used as a topping for anyone over the age of 18.

In fact, I have some friends who grew up in Chicago who say it's border-line sacrilegious to even bring up the word ketchup when being around a hot dog. Personally, I don't see what the big deal is.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed (71%) say they have no problem putting ketchup on a hot dog - however, 21% say it's unacceptable. Seems the younger the person the more accepting they are of ketchup compared to the older generation.

Nationally, mustard comes out on top with 71% of those surveyed saying that's their "go to" condiment. Ketchup is second at 52% with chili close behind at 47%.

Here in the Midwest ketchup ranks #1, the Northeast loves sauerkraut, southerners enjoy chili, cheese and coleslaw on their hot dogs, and the West likes to spice up their dog with a handful of jalapenos.

Me? The messier the better. The only condiment I'll probably take a pass on is jalapenos. Given my age, my "innards" don't seem to like them as much as they used to - if you know what I mean!

To read more about the survey to to the National Hog Dog and Sausage Council website .

Source: National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

