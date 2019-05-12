Is Kyle Rudolph going to be traded?

The business of the NFL can be tough and Kyle Rudolph is experiencing that as we speak.

The Minnesota Vikings tight end apparently contract talks with the team last week according to reports and now the trade rumors are starting to follow.

According to Ian Rapport of the NFL Network, there is interest around the league for Rudolph.

One of those teams reportedly interested is the New England Patriots since Rob Gronkowski retired earlier this year.

The trade rumors have really heated up over the last few days since the extension talks broke down.

Rudolph has over $7 million in contract guarantees if he starts the season with the team but if the Vikings were to cut him prior to that, they wouldn't be on the hook for his salary this season and it wouldn't affect the cap.

The Vikings are looking to shed some cap space in order to sign their rookie class.

The Vikings drafted Irv Smith Jr. out of Alabama in the second round of the NFL Draft to potentially be Rudolph's long term replacement.