Is Generation Z Expecting Too Much From The Workplace?
It's been a number of decades since I got that all important first full time job. I was just hoping I still had it twelve months later.
Times have changed.
A new study says that 76% of Generation Z expects to be promoted at work within twelve months.
Insideout Developement is a workplace coaching provider (Hmm, I don't recall having one of those) and that's what they found in a survey of 18-23 year olds. The survey indicated that these young folks have high expectations for pay and promotions and they don't want to have to wait for it. In fact, 32% said they expected that promotion within the first six months, to heck with that 'year' business.
Forbes magazine has all the details, but suffice to say these young adults don't expect to sit around waiting for a better paycheck and more responsibility. And who knows, maybe they'll put their nose to the proverbial grindstone and earn it. That is how it's done.