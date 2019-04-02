Is Generation Z Expecting Too Much From The Workplace?

It's been a number of decades since I got that all important first full time job. I was just hoping I still had it twelve months later.

Times have changed.

A new study says that 76% of Generation Z expects to be promoted at work within twelve months.

Insideout Developement is a workplace coaching provider ( Hmm, I don't recall having one of those ) and that's what they found in a survey of 18-23 year olds. The survey indicated that these young folks have high expectations for pay and promotions and they don't want to have to wait for it. In fact, 32% said they expected that promotion within the first six months, to heck with that 'year' business.

Forbes magazine has all the details , but suffice to say these young adults don't expect to sit around waiting for a better paycheck and more responsibility. And who knows, maybe they'll put their nose to the proverbial grindstone and earn it. That is how it's done.