Is Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Going To Show Around Sioux Falls?

I've always had a lot of respect for Garth Brooks. He is a class act in both his personal and professional life. I've had the opportunity to meet him a couple of times in backstage visits and Q & A's. Every time he treated everyone in the room with kindness and respect. Not all artists of his caliber are like that.

Thursday on Good Morning America Garth announced that he is hosting a one-time social-distancing concert for 300 drive-in movie theaters across America. The Drive-Ins Across North America event is going to be like a regular concert made especially for the drive-in movie theaters for one big night on June 27.

Due to COVID-19 and all the social distancing guidelines associated with this pandemic drive-in theaters have seen a resurgence in popularity. There are 2 drive-in movie theaters in the Sioux Falls area, The Verne Drive-In located in Luverne, Minnesota, and the Starlite Drive-In located in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Will Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert show in Luverne and/or The Starlite? I called both places and couldn't get a confirmation at this time. According to Universe.com Theaters won't begin announcing until 11 am Central Time on Monday, June 15.

I sure hope we see one or both of these area drive-ins get the rights to have the concert on their big outdoor screen. It would sure be a great opportunity to make some good memories during an otherwise awful pandemic.

Tickets go on sale on June 19 for $100 per car, pickup, or SUV. As Garth says, "Hopefully people will be social-distance partying! Roll down your windows, honk your horns, and sing along!"