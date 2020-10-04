Iowa State Does Something They Haven’t Done Since 1960

On Saturday, history was made in Ames, IA as the Iowa State football team accomplished something that had eluded them since 1960.

Iowa State knocked off Oklahoma at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday night, capturing their first win against the Sooners at home in 60 years.

It was a back and forth affair that saw a late interception by the Cyclones seal the 37-30 victory over Oklahoma.

ISU quarterback Brock Purdy had a solid game tossing it around for 254 yards and ran one in as well for a touchdown.

This was a huge win for Iowa State and their program under head coach Matt Campbell as they are now in the driver's seat in the Big 12.

It wasn't just history for Iowa State, but also the bad kind of history for Oklahoma who now finds themselves in some uncharted territory.

The loss knocked Oklahoma out of the Top 25 and now sit with a 1-2 record on the season and dropping their second straight game after losing to Kansas State the week before.

