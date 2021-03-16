Iowa Candy Company Announces Twin Bing Coffee Is Now A Thing

If you are from the Sioux Falls Tri-State area you probably have had a Twin Bing candy bar. Each candy bar consists of two delicious mounds of chewy, cherry-flavored nougat coated with a mixture of chopped peanuts and chocolate.

The original Bing was first produced back in 1923 and came in cherry, pineapple, vanilla, and maple flavors. It is still made by hand today at Plamer Candy Company in Sioux City Iowa.

Over the last few years, there have been some variations on the original Twin Bing like Palmers Twin Bing S'more Candy Bars which featured chocolate-covered S'more Nougat.

Last year I even found and ordered up a 5 lb box of limited edition Blue Raspberry Twin Bings. They were awesome! Every pound!

In the past year, Twin Bing Beer even hit the shelves in stores around Sioux Falls. The Twin Bing Stout is brewed by Fernson Brewing Company in Sioux Falls. This tasty brew is described as a 'Pastry Stout Brewed with Chocolate, Vanilla, Cherry Puree, and Raspberry Puree.

And now there is something else you may want to add to your things to try. You can get yourself a new caffeine delivery system from Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City, Iowa. They have gotten together with Rosie's Coffee Roasting Company to fill some shelves with Twin Bing Coffee.

Rosie's Coffee says this Twin Bing Brew has a “smooth with a hint of nuttiness and cherry”. A 12-ounce bag is available in ground or whole bean and will set you back $14.99 a pound.