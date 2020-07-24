Interstate Sales Partners With Feeding South Dakota

Interstate Sales has partnered for the second year in a row with Feeding South Dakota and will hold its Customer Appreciation day from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

Customers are invited to bring non-perishable food items to their store, located on Cliff Avenue, just a block north of Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. For every non-perishable food item, you bring in you will receive one ticket. The more tickets you have, the more chances you have to win great prizes.

What kind of prizes are up for grabs? Here's what you can win:

1 of 2 Mission Utility Trailers

Scag Power Equipment Grill Swag Pack

Toro Push Mower

While you're there, you check out Interstate Sales products on the floor including Yanmar Tractors and UTV's, Mission Trailers, EZ Hauler Aluminum Trailers, AERO Trailers, Branson Tractors, Toro Mowers, Rhino AG Equipment, and SCAG Mowers.

They'll also have Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, and Drinks on hand, along with Live Music. You can see Interstate Sales Facebook Page for all of the details.

And make sure to stop by and show your support Feeding South Dakota. Not only will you be helping a great organization that helps hungry people from all over the state, But you can also win big. The more non-perishable food items you bring in, the better chances you have to win big prizes.