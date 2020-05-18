UPDATE: Interstate 90 Westbound One Lane Now Open at Reliance

UPDATE: From the SD Highway Patrol: The passing lane (left lane) is open to westbound traffic at mile marker 251, the scene of semi tractor-trailer rollover. Please us caution as you travel through the area.

Original story: The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reporting a hazardous materials spill just west of Chamberlain, South Dakota. Due to the spill traffic has come to a halt. Travelers or encouraged to find an alternate route.

Travel Safe USA

Westbound I-90 is expected to be closed for several hours.

I-90 eastbound remains open at this time.