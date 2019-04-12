Update: As of 12:00 PM on Friday (April 12) The South Dakota Department of Transportation has fully opened I-90 and I-29 in South Dakota.

Traveling across the state of South Dakota is beginning to open up again after days of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and powerful winds. I-90 has just opened between Rapid City and Chamberlain.

As of 11:30 AM on Friday (April 12), I-90 remained closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls and I-29 remained closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.

"Motorists are cautioned that winter driving conditions of compacted snow and ice, and blowing snow will continue to make travel difficult throughout the day. Slow down, keep the cruise off and be aware conditions can change very quickly, said Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer. "Officials also want motorists to be aware that travel on other state highways may still be very difficult. Plow drivers will be out all day, please give them room to work".

You can get the latest road conditions and camera views at Safe Travel USA or by calling 5-1-1. Any travel advisories, road closures, and surface conditions are available from both providers.

The release said they are not setting a timeline on when the remainder of I-90 or I-29 would reopen.