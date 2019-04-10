Interstate-29 Closed Sioux Falls to North Dakota Border

Update: I-29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings will both close at 7:00 PM on Wednesday (April 10)

PIERRE, S.D. – Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are closing Interstate 29 from Brookings to the North Dakota border as of 1:00 PM today April 10, and I-29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings will likely be closed later this afternoon, depending how quickly weather and road conditions deteriorate.

Drivers should also be aware that conditions on Interstate 90 are deteriorating rapidly as well.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a blizzard warning for a large portion of the state that includes heavy wet snow and winds in excess of 50 mph.

Motorists are advised there is significant drifting on the Interstate and many state highways across much of the state, making safe travel impossible. Officials expect heavy snow and drifting through Thursday and possibly in to Friday for some areas, so travelers should plan accordingly and heed the closures and No Travel Advisories.

Source: sd.gov