INSIDE LOOK: The Start of Summer At Wild Water West

The coronavirus has really done a number on summer activities throughout the nation including right here the Sioux Empire. However, there is a glimmer of hope for some summer fun in Sioux Falls thanks to Wild Water West.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty and fear of the unknown. The staff at Wild Water West wasn't even sure if the recreational facility would be able to open its doors this summer. After on-going communications with the South Dakota Department of Health and Minnehaha County local authorities, the water park was given the green light and open its season at the end of May.

So why did other pools, like the Sioux Falls public pools close for the summer if there isn't any evidence of contracting the virus from pools? In a recent press conference, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken explains the reasons were primarily financially driven in addition to some ongoing concerns regarding public health.

If you're questioning about taking a dive into Wild Water West, you can be assured that the water amusement park is doing everything in its power to keep swimmers safe.

Visit Wild Water West to find out the various ways to enjoy summer!