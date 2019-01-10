Inmate Found Dead in Minnehaha County Jail

A man being charged with attempted murder, rape, and an assortment of other felony charges was found dead in the Minnehaha County Jail on Wednesday.

KSFY TV is reporting that jailers found 40-year-old Jesse Scott Odle unresponsive in his cell just before 7 AM on Wednesday, (January 9).

Jail warden Jeff Gromer told KSFY , jail staff along with medics attempted to revive Odle at the time of the incident, but were unsuccessful.

According to KSFY , there were no signs of foul play, and authorities believe Odle's death could be tied to a medical situation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Odle was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday on 14 separate charges, including two counts of attempted murder, attempted rape, multiple counts of aggravated assault and simple assault, first-degree burglary, injury to personal property, cruelty to an animal, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Odle had been in custody since Friday, (January 4) after being arrested for assaulting his mother on New Year's Day in Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV