Infant Ibuprofen Being Recalled Because It May Be Too Strong

Pharmaceutical company Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen because it may contain an overly high concentration of the drug - perhaps as much as 10% above the specified limit.

The affected brands include CVS health and Equate and are sold at Walmart , CVS and Family Dollar stores. Parents of infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of ibuprofen are warned that their child could be at a slightly higher risk if given medication from a recalled bottle.

The company warns there's a remote possibility an elevated level of ibuprofen could lead to permanent kidney damage in babies. Other potential adverse health effects include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea. Tris Pharma says, so far though, they've haven't received any reports of any related health problems.

For more information on the recall, go to the Tris Pharma website .

Source: Associated Press

