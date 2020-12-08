In South Dakota You Can Sue Someone If They Cause Your Divorce

Did you know that there are six states where you can sue someone if they have an affair with your spouse that leads to divorce? The six states are South Dakota, Hawaii, North Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Utah. Go figure...

To me, that seems like it almost belongs on the list of Nutty Laws That Are Still On The Books. Over at Dumblaws.com, they have shared some of the stupid laws that still exist in many states. Here are a few of those for South Dakota, Iowa, & Minnesota.

South Dakota:

No horses are allowed into Fountain Inn unless they are wearing pants.

It is illegal to lie down and fall asleep in a cheese factory.

Movies that show police officers being struck, beaten, or treated in an offensive manner are forbidden.

If there are more than five Native Americans on your property you may shoot them.

Iowa:

It is a crime to use a dead person’s handicapped parking sign or license plate

A man with a mustache may never kiss a woman in public.

One-armed piano players must perform for free.

Kisses may last for no more than five minutes.

appropriate Iowa drug tax stamp. Tanning bed facilities must warn of the risk of getting a sunburn.

Ministers must obtain a permit to carry their liquor across state lines.

Doctors who treat a person with gonorrhea must report this to the local board of health and include the disease’s “probable origin.”

All boxes used to pick hops must be exactly 36 inches long.

Minnesota:

It is illegal to stand around any building without a good reason to be there.

A person may not cross state lines with a duck atop his head.

It is illegal to sleep naked.

All men driving motorcycles must wear shirts.

Citizens may not enter Wisconsin with a chicken on their head.

All bathtubs must not have feet.

Airplanes may not be landed in city parks.