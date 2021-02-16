Since 2006, IHOP has partnered with Children's Miracle Network to give customers a free short stack of pancakes on National Pancake Day. This year it looks a little different due to health concerns but you can still score free cakes.

While National Pancake Day has always been one of the restaurants busiest days of the year, this year's big day (February 16) has been cancelled. But that doesn't mean you can't have your free short stack of fluffy flapjacks.

To get the free stack this year, you need to be a member of the MyHOP club by March 31st. Once you join, you'll receive an IOU, which can be redeemed throughout the month of April. Look at it this way: Instead of a one day celebration, you have one whole month to celebrate! You can sign up here.

"Rather than cancel the day completely during a time when everyone could use a little hoppiness, we decided to flip the day to a month-long event to give everyone the flexibility to enjoy a free Short Stack whenever they would like, while also supporting our national charity partner Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals." ~ IHOP President, Jay Johns

The IHOP app will also give this information and other special offers. If you're not into memberships, you can still print out a coupon for free buttermilk cakes but you'll have to make a minimum $10 purchase to get the offer.