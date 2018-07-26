For the fourth year in a row Landshark Scuba and Snorkel Center will be out at the Sioux Empire Fair, August 3 through the 5, offering South Dakota residents a chance to experience scuba diving!

The "Go Dive Now" pool will be available for 3 full days for you to experience the weightlessness of breathing underwater FOR FREE! And all you need to bring is your swimsuit!

The pool is going to be 4-1/2 feet deep and trained instructors will teach you the skills on how to properly use scuba gear. All of the gear will be provided for you, tank, mask, etc. This course is free and is available for people 12 and over.

Established in 2005 Landshark Scuba & Snorkel Center has been serving Sioux Falls for the past 13 years. Their mission is to provide an exciting diving adventure in a welcoming, safety-focused environment.

For more information, give them a call at 605-339- DIVE (3483) or visit their new location at 601 S Lyons Ave #100, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

