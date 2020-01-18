It is that time of the year again when wherever you look, someone is fighting a cold or a illness.

I have a special announcement for all you folks fighting one illness or another this winter, don't go to work while you are sick.

It is one of my biggest pet peeves when people want to risk my health or my families potential health all so they can show up to work during a cold or some other ailment.

It is very simple, your daily paycheck, your saved PTO or your desire to look tough for your employer is not worth getting the rest of your job site sick.

I don't care if you have a big project, a big meeting or whatever else "must" get done, quit thinking your work is more important than your peers health.

I hope that more business owners realize this and encourage their employees to stay home when they are even fighting a common cold.

Think about it, your one or two days of saved PTO could potentially turn into a dozen PTO days needed for the rest of the work place who all catch what you have.

I personally think along with many other actual medical professionals that this would curb many of the sicknesses we see passed along so freely each winter.

What some don't realize as well, is the domino effect and even though they may be able to fight through a cold or illness, if they are to get someone else sick who has little kids, the ramifications could be much more sever than them losing PTO or a $100 for the day.

Additionally, if a business owner thinks clearly about it, wouldn't you rather have a fully healthy employee for 8 out of 10 days vs a unhealthy employee for 10 out of 10?

I work in a industry that relies on people being on LIVE radio, but I encourage my own co workers to skip the heroics and stop thinking about the moment and think about the long term things that can happen from playing Superman and take care of yourself before worrying about work.

If you do that, you will be more effective in the workplace, return sooner, stay healthier, keep your co workers healthier and their families as well.

I use hand sanitizer all day, wash my hands frequently and do what I can to try to combat all the stuff going around, but I can't stop what flies through the air and the best way to do that is to have those who are sick get better before returning to work.

We all need to be less selfish and strive to think about others when we all find ourselves dealing with the inevitable health stains that come with winters in South Dakota.

Now you can all go back to your regularly scheduled winter cold.