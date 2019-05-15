If Beer Makes Us Happy, South Dakota is a Sad State Indeed

Deepest apologies to South Dakota. We've come in at the bottom of the "Best Sates For Beer Lovers" list for 2019. *sigh*

We've got some great breweries in South Dakota and they're fun to visit. But apparently, we've got a little work to do.

Woodgrain, Fernson, Hydra, Prairie Berry, Miner Brewing, Watertown Brewing Co., Wooden Legs, Gandy Dancer Brew Works, Remedy, Homestead Brew, Crow Peak, Firehouse Brewing, Sick n' Twisted, Lost Cabin, Highway 79, Dakota Shivers, and Spearfish Brewing are all great!

I know I missed some great ones too in this post. If there's not enough gas in your tank to hit these this summer, hit any of the awesome beer festivals this summer to sample them.

Anyway, according to Ask Men , these are the 10 best beer-loving states based on quality of the beer, the affordability of the beer and how excited the people of the state are about beer.