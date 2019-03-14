Icy Flooding Photo Tour of Sioux Falls

I took a drive around town to see the flooding going on. Some of it I expected to see. Some was quite unexpected.

I drove down by the Empire Mall and saw cars stuck in the flood waters in front of Taco Bell on Louise Avenue. Although Louise was closed at 49th Street, you could still get to Target and Kohls and the mall by going into the parking lot and crossing Louise. The flooding didn't actually start until you were just passed Target.

Along 57th Street I saw a couple of stalled vehicles in the east end of the tunnel under I-229. The soccer field at Farm Field Park is now an ice field. Chunks of ice have been pushed up into the field creating a site I have never seen before. I also noticed trees had the bark stripped away on their upstream sides by passing debris.

I was going to head downtown as I heard the river was insanely high. On the way I went by I-229 and Cliff Avenue. I was shocked to see Cliff was closed at the Get N Go just south of the Interstate. I stopped into the gas station and got some photos and video. The attendant said they might have to close and leave if the water got any higher. Water was over the road from the Spencer Park driveway across the street to the bike trail area. The lion's head water fountain is completely under water.

Downtown the Greenway Amphitheater was under water but visible. I saw a garbage can with its bag still inside it floating down the fast moving river. Other large pieces of debris, mostly logs and chunks of ice, moved quickly through the water. Falls Park was what you would expect, except I had never personally seen the falls as angry and congested as they were today.

If you're fighting the flooding, my heart goes out to you. I saw houses along I-229 that had been inundated by water. Good luck and God bless!

Sioux Falls Flooding March 13, 2019