One day out of the year we get a pass. This Saturday, February 2 is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! This is where your eyes bulge out and the whole family is sitting at the table armed with a spoon.

As reported by KSFY TV , Stensland Family Farms Ice Cream + Country Store is rolling out a special menu at their store for this tasty day. The weather will be really nice this weekend so head to Stensland's at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. And get their early. They open the doors at 9:00 AM.

Here's a peek at what Stensland's will be serving according to KSFY. Pancakes and French toast. Your normal breakfast fare right? Wait, they top it off with a scoop of ice cream. If that's not enough you can order a donut sundae. Adults who need your giddy-up can have a coffee float.

No need to change out of your pajamas. Anyone showing up in PJ's gets a free coffee mug while supplies last.

Now I wonder how those waffles will taste with a scoop of butter brickle and a big glob of whipped cream.